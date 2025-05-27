Live

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Witness testimony to resume on Tuesday

The hip-hop mogul is charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

ByAaron Katersky and Mason Leib
Last Updated: May 27, 2025, 3:18 AM EDT

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

Witnesses will return to the stand on Tuesday in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

May 19, 9:23 am

Sean Combs trial underway

The highly anticipated trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is underway. Combs has been accused of sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy as part of a blockbuster federal indictment originally filed in September 2024. He later faced two additional superseding indictments. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Combs is accused of being the ringleader of an alleged enterprise that "abused, threatened and coerced women" into prolonged, drug-fueled sexual orgies with male prostitutes, which he called "freak offs," and then threatened them into silence. Combs has said that all of the sex was consensual and that while his relationships sometimes involved domestic violence, he wasn't engaged in trafficking.

Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Combs was simply part of the swinger lifestyle and that he "vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY" and "looks forward to his day in court."

2 hours and 19 minutes ago

Witness testimony to resume on Tuesday

The third week of the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs will resume in New York City on Tuesday, with witness testimony set to continue.

When court resumes on Tuesday, federal prosecutors plan to call Combs' former assistant Capricorn Clark and representatives from Los Angeles fire and police departments.

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura is cross-examined by lawyer Anna Estevao during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, May 15, 2025, in this courtroom sketch.
Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Across two weeks of testimony in Combs' sex-trafficking and racketeering trial, federal prosecutors called 16 witnesses, attempting to prove the rap mogul embraced violence and threats to coerce women into sex and protect his music empire.

Among those who have already taken the stand are musician and Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, her mother Regina, Combs' former personal assistants David James and George Kaplan, plus rapper Kid Cudi whose legal name is Scott Mescudi.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and denies sexually assaulting or trafficking anyone. Combs' lawyers have argued that the rap mogul's domestic violence was driven by jealousy and drug addiction, and that his voyeuristic sexual activities, while not mainstream, are his private business and do not amount to sex trafficking.

-ABC News' Peter Charalambous, Aaron Katersky, Josh Margolin, Tonya Simpson and Kaitlyn Morris

May 22, 2025, 3:21 PM EDT

Court adjourns for the week after HSI agent testifies about computer data extractions

Testimony concluded for the week with an agent from Homeland Security Investigations who conducted data extraction from three laptop computers that belonged to Cassie Ventura.

One of the laptops allegedly included a user profile for Frank Black, an alias used by Sean Combs.

Court is now adjourned until Tuesday.

“Do not talk to anyone about the case,” Judge Arun Subramanian instructed the juror before dismissing them, telling them instead to “watch the Knicks avenge their Game One loss.”

Subramanian also told the jury that the trial is “right on schedule.”

When court resumes on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they plan to call Combs’ former assistant, Capricorn Clark, as well as representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department.

“I think we are right on time,” prosecutor Maureen Comey said of the pace of testimony, telling the jury the government’s case would take about six weeks total to present. “I would think that we should be able to wrap this up before the Fourth of July,” Comey said.

The defense asked Judge Subramanian to allow Combs to have additional access to videoconferencing from jail. Subramanian said he has had no luck with the Bureau of Prisons. Prosecutors said they would call and ask on the judge’s behalf.

Absent videoconferencing time, the defense sought additional phone time, saying Combs is “out of minutes.”

