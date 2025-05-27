Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Witness testimony to resume on Tuesday

Witness testimony to resume on Tuesday
The third week of the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs will resume in New York City on Tuesday, with witness testimony set to continue.
When court resumes on Tuesday, federal prosecutors plan to call Combs' former assistant Capricorn Clark and representatives from Los Angeles fire and police departments.
Across two weeks of testimony in Combs' sex-trafficking and racketeering trial, federal prosecutors called 16 witnesses, attempting to prove the rap mogul embraced violence and threats to coerce women into sex and protect his music empire.
Among those who have already taken the stand are musician and Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, her mother Regina, Combs' former personal assistants David James and George Kaplan, plus rapper Kid Cudi whose legal name is Scott Mescudi.
Combs has pleaded not guilty and denies sexually assaulting or trafficking anyone. Combs' lawyers have argued that the rap mogul's domestic violence was driven by jealousy and drug addiction, and that his voyeuristic sexual activities, while not mainstream, are his private business and do not amount to sex trafficking.
-ABC News' Peter Charalambous, Aaron Katersky, Josh Margolin, Tonya Simpson and Kaitlyn Morris