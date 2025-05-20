Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Male escort 'The Punisher' testifies about alleged Combs-Ventura sex encounters

Hayes testifies Ventura did not seem uncomfortable, focused on Combs during alleged sexual encounters

On cross-examination, Hayes testified regarding a book he wrote about erectile dysfunction entitled “In Search of Freezer Meat" -- so titled, he said, because “what’s harder than freezer meat?” The remarked prompted a smattering of laughter in the courtroom.

Hayes testified that his book mentions his sexual encounters with Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura but does not name them, describing them instead as a “married, wealthy couple.”

Hayes also testified that he has danced semi-nude or clad in in a G-string for “hundreds of thousands of ladies” during a 30-year career as an exotic dancer, performances that sometimes included what he described as a “professional dry hump.” Hayes told the court that he began his career as an exotic dancer on Labor Day 1995 and noted that he has a “big anniversary” coming up.

“When you’re dry-humping all these ladies it’s a job, it’s not personal, right?” defense attorney Xavier Donaldson asked.

“Yes,” Hayes responded.

“You began to have feelings for Cassie, correct?” Donaldson asked.

“That is incorrect,” Hayes answered. Instead, he testified, he “felt special” because Ventura had selected him from among the male dancers available for the encounters.

“Most of what I do is more fun,” Hayes testified. “I’m not trying to turn anybody on. This was very sexually natured," he told the court, referring to the alleged sexual encounters with Ventura and Combs. "So, it was different from my exotic dancing performances.”

Hayes testified that part of his job was to understand how his clients felt during his performances. He told the court that he believed Ventura was comfortable with the sexual encounters between them.

“I didn’t get any cues there was any discomfort there,” Hayes testified.

“Because if you had gotten cues, you wouldn’t have done that, correct?” Donaldson asked.

“That is correct,” Hayes responded.

Federal prosecutors contend that Ventura was coerced into the so-called sexual "freak offs" under the alleged threat of violence or reputational harm from Combs.

“When you were performing oral sex on Cassie it appeared to you that she was enjoying herself, correct?” Donaldson asked.

“Yes,” Hayes replied.

After Sharay Hayes told the defense about one alleged “steamy” encounter with Cassie Ventura during which it appeared to him that she was “having a good time,” he told prosecutors on re-direct that her focus during the alleged session remained on Sean Combs.

“At other times you saw her wince?” prosecutor Meredith Foster asked.

“Yes,” Hayes answered. “At some of the directions.”

“And she would sigh?” Foster asked.

“Yes,” Hayes said. “There was a consistent awareness to Mr. Combs’ direction and his perception and desires during the moment.”

Hayes' testimony is now complete. The next witness is a federal agent. The jury also is expected to be shown some additional physical evidence.