Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Defense challenges Ventura friend over alleged Combs threat

Further questioning the veracity of Bryana Bongolan’s account of Sean Combs allegedly holding her over a balcony and causing her injuries by throwing her on to furniture, defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland asked her why she agreed to attend a concert featuring Combs about a week after the alleged incident.

“Weren’t too scared to do that?” Westmoreland asked.

“No, I was helping as best as I could,” Bongolan testified. “I don’t think I was around him most of the time.”

The next night, Bongolan testified, she went to a club Combs had rented.

“You’re testifying that Mr. Combs caused you significant injuries?” Westmoreland asked.

Yes,” Bongolan told the court.

“And about a week or so later, you go to Mr. Combs’ private party, true?” Westmoreland asked.

“Yes,” Bongolan testified.

“You weren’t too fearful enough to not go to Mr. Combs event, were you?” Westmoreland asked.

“I know I always had that feeling inside but yes, I went,” Bongolan testified.

“Did you have that neck brace on?” the defense lawyer asked, referring to a photo previously shown to the jury of Bongolan wearing a neck brace and with bandages on her back.

“Probably not,” Bongolan testified. “I don’t think I’d want to be seen in that.”

The jury then saw a text exchange from a few nights after the club event in which Ventura invited Bongolan to her apartment for a sleepover.

“Less than two weeks after you say Mr. Combs caused you significant injuries and terror, you’re willing to go back to the exact same apartment and spend the night?” Westmoreland asked, her tone incredulous.

Yes,” Bongolan testified in response.

“Isn’t that true that you continued to hang out with Mr. Combs and you continued to spend the night in Ms. Ventura’s house because Mr. Combs did not cause you those injuries?” Westmoreland asked, emphasizing the last several words.

“Part of that statement is correct and part of that statement I can’t agree with,” Bongolan testified.