Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: 'I'm not an animal': 'Jane' testifies more about 'hotel nights' with Combs

'Jane' tells court Combs used 'love bombing' in order to force her into 'hotel nights'

'Jane' tells court Combs used 'love bombing' in order to force her into 'hotel nights'

The former Sean Combs girlfriend testifying under the pseudonym "Jane" told the court that there was a pattern to Combs’ behavior when he allegedly wanted to watch her have sex with other men, but she resisted.

“I would say that whenever he wanted me or wanted one of these nights, the love bombing and persistency would start,” "Jane" testified.

The jury saw a text message from Combs to Jane. “I want to see you. We don’t have to have sex,” the message said.

“You take the love out of us. You make it crystal clear exactly what you want me for,” "Jane" replied in a text message that was shown to the court. “You’re going to spend the day what love bombing me so you can get what you want. It’s not genuine. I’ve hit a mental and spiritual wall."

"Jane" followed up by texting, “I’m not trying to f--- strangers to fulfill your fetishes.”

Combs responded, “You got it all wrong.”

"Jane" wrote back, “You talk to me and treat me like a piece of animal anyone can f--- on.”

Combs replied, “You’re crazy.”

Prosecutor Maurene Comey asked Jane, “Had Sean called you crazy before?”

"Jane" testified that he had, “very often.”

Combs persisted over text. “When do I talk to you, crazy?” his message said.

"Jane" texted in reply, “You want to have me [perform oral sex] so you can jet off to an island with Gina or Yung,” apparently referring to Combs’ girlfriends Gina Huynh and Yung Miami. “Have me to do the dirty s--- in a hotel room.”

The jury saw a screenshot Combs sent to "Jane" hours later of a conversation between him and his doctor saying he needed surgery. The image was accompanied by a text from Combs that read, “I’m so stressed. Too much going on. On top of that I’m horny as f---. F---. SMH.”

"Jane" testified that she ended up in a hotel room having sex with three different male escorts.

“Who was the first entertainer?” Comey asked.

“Rico or Michael, whatever his name is,” "Jane" testified.

“Who was the second?” Comey asked.

“Paul,” "Jane" testified.

“Who was the third?” Comey asked.

“Anton,” "Jane" told the court.

In between the alleged sexual encounters with Paul and Anton, "Jane" testified that she vomited.

“I just remember Sean coming in the bathroom and I told him I had just thrown up and he just said, ‘Good, you’ll feel better now and let’s go outside,’” "Jane" testified.

"Jane" then had sex with Anton a second time, according to her testimony.

“At the end of that night how did you feel?” Comey asked.

“Absolutely terrible,” "Jane" testified in response.

After that night, "Jane" testified that she sent Combs a message asking for money to finish furnishing her home. She told the court that she had gone into debt buying furniture and testified that Combs had offered her “anything you need” during the "hotel night."

The jury heard Combs’ response in a voice note, which said in part, “I’m telling you leave me the f--- alone.”

The jury saw a later text in which Jane wrote, “Threatening me with the roof over my head ever since I f------ got here.”