Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: Week 2 begins with testimony from Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard takes the stand
Danity Kane and Diddy Dirty Money member Dawn Richard has returned to the witness stand to continue her testimony from last week in the trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The first week saw days of testimony from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.
The second week of testimony in the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs began on Monday.
The highly anticipated trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is underway. Combs has been accused of sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy as part of a blockbuster federal indictment originally filed in September 2024. He later faced two additional superseding indictments. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
Combs is accused of being the ringleader of an alleged enterprise that "abused, threatened and coerced women" into prolonged, drug-fueled sexual orgies with male prostitutes, which he called "freak offs," and then threatened them into silence. Combs has said that all of the sex was consensual and that while his relationships sometimes involved domestic violence, he wasn't engaged in trafficking.
Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Combs was simply part of the swinger lifestyle and that he "vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY" and "looks forward to his day in court."
Danity Kane and Diddy Dirty Money member Dawn Richard has returned to the witness stand to continue her testimony from last week in the trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Catch up on everything from Week 1 of the Sean Combs trial, featuring extensive testimony from Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.
Dawn Richard, a member of music groups Diddy Dirty Money and Danity Kane, testified to the jury she "observed Cassie being attacked" by Sean Combs in his Los Angeles hotel in 2009.
"She was attacked by Sean Combs," Richard testified. "He came downstairs screaming, belligerent, asking where his phone was, and proceeded to hit her in the head and beat her on the ground."
Richard testified she was in the residence recording at the time.
"He said 'where the f--- is his eggs,'" Richard testified. "He took the skillet with the eggs" and took a swing at Ventura, Richard alleged.
She testified that Ventura dropped to the ground, "literally trying to hide her face or her head."
Richard has made similar allegations in a civil lawsuit filed against Combs in 2024. Combs has broadly denied the allegations contained in the lawsuit.
The defense objected to many of the questions put to Richard by the prosecution so the judge adjourned the court and instructed the jury to return 8:30 a.m. ET Monday.
Court is scheduled to adjourn each day next week at 3 p.m. ET