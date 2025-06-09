Live

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial updates: 'Jane' expected to return to the stand today

The hip-hop mogul is charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

ByAaron Katersky and Mason Leib
Last Updated: June 9, 2025, 9:24 AM EDT

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

This is week five of testimony in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Jun 9, 9:00 am

Sean Combs trial underway

The highly anticipated trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is underway. Combs has been accused of sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy as part of a blockbuster federal indictment originally filed in September 2024. He later faced two additional superseding indictments. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Combs is accused of being the ringleader of an alleged enterprise that "abused, threatened and coerced women" into prolonged, drug-fueled sexual orgies with male prostitutes, which he called "freak offs," and then threatened them into silence. Combs has said that all of the sex was consensual and that while his relationships sometimes involved domestic violence, he wasn't engaged in trafficking.

Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Combs was simply part of the swinger lifestyle and that he "vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY" and "looks forward to his day in court."

1 hour and 16 minutes ago

'Jane' to return to the witness stand as fifth week of testimony begins

An ex-girlfriend of Sean Combs, testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” will retake the witness stand Monday as the fifth week of testimony begins in Combs' federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

"Jane" previously told the jury about a pattern of alleged drug-fueled sex encounters with male prostitutes that she testified she was afraid to discontinue once Combs started paying her rent and funding other expenses in her life.

Combs began paying her $10,000 monthly rent in 2023 and still pays it, "Jane" testified.

“I felt that at any given opportunity Sean was just hovering the house over my head, like just really always brought it up in so many ways that he was paying for it and it just always felt like he wanted me to know that he was doing this for me all the time,” she told the jury.

The testimony last week of a different witness, Bryana Bongolan, prompted the defense to seek a mistrial.

Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro argued that federal prosecutors knowingly introduced what she said was false testimony that Combs dangled Bongolan from a balcony at former girlfriend Cassie Ventura's Los Angeles apartment. Shapiro said hotel receipts show Combs was in New York at the time the alleged incident occurred.

Federal prosecutors said they planned to respond to the defense motion for a mistrial later today. Judge Arun Subramanian said he would take up the motion on Tuesday.

1 hour and 17 minutes ago

Week 4 of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial wrapped up with testimony from "Jane," the second ex-girlfriend of Combs to testify following Cassie Ventura.

"Jane" is expected to return to the stand on Monday.

