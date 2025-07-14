Texas flooding live updates: Search continues for missing with 130 confirmed deaths

A flood watch remains in effect through at least Monday evening for the Texas Hill Country, including the city of Kerrville.

An ABC News graphic shows the flood threat on Monday, July 14, 2025, in the Texas Hill Country. ABC News

Showers and thunderstorms may become heavy Monday afternoon and evening, leading to 1 to 2 inches of rainfall -- although isolated amounts up to 5 inches are possible with any training storms.

A few more showers of lesser intensity are possible during the day on Tuesday. A few sprinkles may be possible on Wednesday.

An extended period of dry skies is expected to being Thursday and last the weekend and into next week.

-ABC News' Kenton Gewecke