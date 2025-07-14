Live

Texas flooding live updates: Search continues for missing with 130 dead

Kerr County was hit the hardest, with at least 106 deaths.

ByKevin Shalvey
Last Updated: July 14, 2025, 6:21 AM EDT

More than 130 people are dead after devastating flooding in the Texas Hill Country that began early on the Fourth of July. More than 160 people are missing.

Search operations continued overnight in Kerr County, which was hit the hardest, with at least 106 deaths, including 36 children, according to officials.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
1 hour and 28 minutes ago

Flood watch in effect for Texas Hill Country

A flood watch remains in effect through at least Monday evening for the Texas Hill Country, including the city of Kerrville.

An ABC News graphic shows the flood threat on Monday, July 14, 2025, in the Texas Hill Country.
ABC News

Showers and thunderstorms may become heavy Monday afternoon and evening, leading to 1 to 2 inches of rainfall -- although isolated amounts up to 5 inches are possible with any training storms.

A few more showers of lesser intensity are possible during the day on Tuesday. A few sprinkles may be possible on Wednesday.

An extended period of dry skies is expected to being Thursday and last the weekend and into next week.

-ABC News' Kenton Gewecke

2 hours and 23 minutes ago

Search for victims continues in hard-hit Kerr County

Search teams were working late Sunday to recover flood victims in Kerr County, where at least 106 people were killed by the flooding.

Visitors walk past crosses at a make-shift memorial honoring flood victims, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.
Eric Gay/AP

Those recovery operations were still adding resources from local, state and federal parters, who were continuing "to deploy to Kerr County as mission efforts become more technical," city officials in Kerrville, Texas, said late Sunday.

-ABC News' Jessica Gorman

Jul 13, 2025, 9:04 PM EDT

More than 130 killed in Texas as flood threat continues

Officials announced on Sunday that the overall death toll in the ongoing Texas flooding has risen past 130 killed.

There are 106 confirmed deaths in hard-hit Kerr County, with 36 believed to be children.

-ABC News' Vanessa Navarrete

