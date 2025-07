Children are among the dead, according to a state official.

Thirteen people are dead and more than 20 people unaccounted for after heavy rain lashed Texas, leading to "catastrophic" flooding.

Children are among the dead, and about 23 campers from a summer camp in the area, Camp Mystic, are unaccounted for, said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has taken on the duties of acting governor.

Up to 12 inches of rain has already fallen in Kerr County, about 60 miles north of San Antonio, with the rain ongoing through the evening.