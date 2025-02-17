Trump 2nd term live updates: Rubio in Saudi Arabia for Russia talks

Rubio arrives in Saudi Arabia for Russia talks
Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of expected U.S.-Russia talks there on ending Moscow's war on Ukraine, though Kyiv's representatives are not expected to take part.
Rubio will be joined by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the Russian delegation would include Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev -- the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund.
"On Tuesday in Riyadh they will hold a meeting with American counterparts, which will be devoted, first of all, to restoring the entire range of Russian-American relations," Peskov said. The teams will also discuss a potential in-person meeting between Putin and President Donald Trump, Peskov said.
Ukraine is not expected to be represented in the coming round of talks, despite calls from Kyiv and across Europe for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team to play a role.
-ABC News' Joe Simonetti