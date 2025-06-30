Trump admin live updates: Senate to begin 'One Big Beautiful Bill' vote-a-rama Monday

House GOP leaders informed lawmakers Sunday night that their earliest vote on the "One Big Beautiful Bill" would occur Wednesday morning, as the Senate works through the measure and top Republicans aim to meet a self-imposed Independence Day deadline.

"Members are advised that votes are now expected in the House as early as 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 2. Please stay tuned to future updates for additional information regarding this week's schedule," a notice from Majority Whip Tom Emmer's office said.

The Peace Monument is seen in front of the Capitol dome on June 29, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Republican leaders have told members they will receive 48 hours' notice before a vote is called and will have 72 hours to review the bill text.

A lot needs to happen before the House -- which was supposed to be out of session this week for the holiday -- can even hold a floor vote on the megabill.

First, the Senate needs to pass the bill and send it back to the lower chamber. Then, the Rules Committee will convene to advance the bill to the floor -- which is expected to occur as early as Tuesday.

Speaker Mike Johnson and GOP leaders have been working through the weekend to lock down the votes even as several lawmakers expressed opposition to the Senate's version, which is still not finalized. Johnson can only afford to lose three defections if all members are voting and present.

California moderate Republican Rep. David Valadao said he will vote "no" given the Medicaid changes in the Senate bill.

"I support the reasonable provisions in H.R. 1 that protect Medicaid's long-term viability and ensure the program continues to serve our most vulnerable, but I will not support a final bill that eliminates vital funding streams our hospitals rely on, including provider taxes and state directed payments, or any provisions that punish expansion states," Valadao said in a statement Saturday.

Several conservatives like Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Josh Breechen of Oklahoma and Eric Burlison of Missouri have also expressed opposition to the Senate's bill.

"I will not negotiate via X. But it's important to know that jamming us with a bill before we've had any chance to review the implications of major changes & re-writes, fluid scores, a high likelihood of violating the house framework (deficits), & tons of swamp buy-offs is bad," Roy said in a post on X Saturday.

House GOP leaders hosted a conference call Saturday instructing members to not publicize their concerns with the bill, according to multiple sources.

