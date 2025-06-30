Trump admin live updates: Senate to begin 'One Big Beautiful Bill' vote-a-rama Monday

A fiery Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., took to the Senate floor on Sunday evening to explain his vote from Saturday against the motion to proceed on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, condemning the legislation and saying it breaks President Donald Trump’s promises to protect Medicaid.

“What do I tell 663,000 people in two years, three years, when President Trump breaks his promise by pushing them off of Medicaid because the funding is not there anymore, guys?” Tillis asked at one point.

“The people in the White House advising the president, they're not telling him that the effect of this bill is to break a promise.”

Tillis, who had earlier on Sunday announced his plans to retire from the Senate following attacks from Trump over his decision to oppose the GOP megabill, also said that the president’s self-imposed July 4th deadline to pass the legislation was “artificial.”

“I believe that we can make sure that we do not break the promise of Donald J Trump– that he's made to the people on Medicaid today,” Tillis continued. “But what we're doing because we've got a view on an artificial deadline on July 4 that means nothing but another date and time we could take the time to get this right, if we lay down the house mark of the Medicaid bill and fix it."

"What’s wrong with actually understanding what this bill does?" the senator asked.

-ABC News' Isabella Murray