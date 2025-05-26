Trump admin live updates: Trump considers taking $3B from Harvard for trade schools

The delay followed a call with the president of the European Commission.

People walk through Harvard Yard on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachussetts, April 15, 2025.

President Donald Trump on Sunday agreed to delay the deadline for a 50% tariff on the European Union. The president also weighed in on Russia's escalated long-range attacks on Ukraine while criticizing presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump also continued to criticize Harvard on Sunday, questioning the university's transparency and demanding that it reveal the personal details of its international students.

On Capitol Hill, the House last week passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" to fund Trump's domestic agenda. It now heads to the Senate, where it will likely be changed.