Live

Trump admin live updates: Trump considers taking $3B from Harvard for trade schools

The delay followed a call with the president of the European Commission.

ByDavid Brennan and Alexandra Hutzler
Last Updated: May 26, 2025, 8:57 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Sunday agreed to delay the deadline for a 50% tariff on the European Union. The president also weighed in on Russia's escalated long-range attacks on Ukraine while criticizing presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump also continued to criticize Harvard on Sunday, questioning the university's transparency and demanding that it reveal the personal details of its international students.

On Capitol Hill, the House last week passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" to fund Trump's domestic agenda. It now heads to the Senate, where it will likely be changed.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
1 hour and 59 minutes ago

Trump says he's considering taking $3B from Harvard and giving it to trade schools

President Donald Trump said on Monday morning that he is considering reallocating $3 billion in federal grant money from Harvard University to trade schools.

"What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!" Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform.

The comments come after the administration last week moved to prohibit the school from enrolling international students. Trump has also threatened the school's tax-exempt status and has withheld billions in federal funding since the school refused to comply with the administration's demands regarding campus policies and governance.

People walk through Harvard Yard on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachussetts, April 15, 2025.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

3 hours and 26 minutes ago

Trump hits out at some judges in Memorial Day message

After sending a generic Memorial Day message, President Donald Trump posted a more extensive holiday message on social media, specifically addressing undocumented immigrants and the United States court system.

President Donald Trump hands a Marine a challenge coin as he exits Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 25, 2025.
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

In all capital letters, Trump extended Memorial Day wishes to what he called "USA hating judges" he accused of protecting undocumented immigrants, among them convicted or alleged criminals.

"Hopefully the United States Supreme Court, and other good and compassionate judges throughout the land, will save us from the decisions of the monsters who want our country to go to hell," Trump added.

Trump's second Memorial Day message contained no mention of U.S. military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces.

-ABC News' Kelsey Walsh

May 25, 2025, 9:27 PM EDT

Trump warns of Russia's 'downfall' if Putin attempts to conquer all of Ukraine

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Sunday to criticize both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Russia's escalated attacks on Ukraine.

Trump reiterated his close relationship with Putin but noted that "something has happened" which has made him "crazy!"

The president appeared to be referencing the Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight, stating they happened "for no reason at all."

President Donald Trump in Washington, May 8, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 13, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia May 14, 2025.
AP/Reuters

"I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" Trump wrote.

The president also criticized Zelenskyy for his comments on the war.

"Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop," Trump wrote.

-ABC News' Kelsey Walsh

May 25, 2025, 6:50 PM EDT

Trump extends deadline for 50% tariffs on EU to July 9

In a post to Truth Social on Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that he agreed to an extension on the 50% tariffs on the European Union.

The new deadline has been set for July 9, Trump said.

The president's decision came after a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

President Donald Trump leaves after a meeting with EU officials at EU headquarters, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, May 25, 2017.
Thierry Charlier/AFP via Getty Images

"I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union," Trump wrote.

"I agreed to the extension -- July 9, 2025 -- It was my privilege to do so," he added.

Related Topics

Sponsored Content by Taboola