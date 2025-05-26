Trump admin live updates: Trump considers taking $3B from Harvard for trade schools

Trump says he's considering taking $3B from Harvard and giving it to trade schools
President Donald Trump said on Monday morning that he is considering reallocating $3 billion in federal grant money from Harvard University to trade schools.
"What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!" Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform.
The comments come after the administration last week moved to prohibit the school from enrolling international students. Trump has also threatened the school's tax-exempt status and has withheld billions in federal funding since the school refused to comply with the administration's demands regarding campus policies and governance.