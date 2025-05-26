Live

Trump admin live updates: Trump extends deadline for 50% EU tariffs to July 9

The delay followed a call with the president of the European Commission.

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: May 26, 2025, 4:12 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Sunday agreed to delay the deadline for a 50% tariff on the European Union. The president also weighed in on Russia's escalated long-range attacks on Ukraine while criticizing presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump also continued to criticize Harvard on Sunday, questioning the university's transparency and demanding that it reveal the personal details of its international students.

On Capitol Hill, the House this week passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" to fund Trump's domestic agenda. It now heads to the Senate, where it will likely be changed.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
May 25, 2025, 9:27 PM EDT

Trump warns of Russia's 'downfall' if Putin attempts to conquer all of Ukraine

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Sunday to criticize both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Russia's escalated attacks on Ukraine.

Trump reiterated his close relationship with Putin but noted that "something has happened" which has made him "crazy!"

The president appeared to be referencing the Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight, stating they happened "for no reason at all."

President Donald Trump in Washington, May 8, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 13, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia May 14, 2025.
AP/Reuters

"I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" Trump wrote.

The president also criticized Zelenskyy for his comments on the war.

"Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop," Trump wrote.

-ABC News' Kelsey Walsh

May 25, 2025, 6:50 PM EDT

Trump extends deadline for 50% tariffs on EU to July 9

In a post to Truth Social on Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that he agreed to an extension on the 50% tariffs on the European Union.

The new deadline has been set for July 9, Trump said.

The president's decision came after a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

President Donald Trump leaves after a meeting with EU officials at EU headquarters, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, May 25, 2017.
Thierry Charlier/AFP via Getty Images

"I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union," Trump wrote.

"I agreed to the extension -- July 9, 2025 -- It was my privilege to do so," he added.

May 25, 2025, 4:59 PM EDT

Trump demands IDs of Harvard international students

Trump continued to rant about Harvard University's international students, claiming that some students come from countries that do not have the best interests of the United States in mind.

Trump questioned Harvard's transparency and demanded that it reveals its student identities and the countries of these students, especially given the financial support it receives from the government.

People walk through Harvard Yard on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachussetts, April 15, 2025.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

"We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn’t exactly forthcoming. We want those names and countries," Trump wrote.

The president's post comes days after his administration's move to revoke the school's ability to enroll international students. A court hearing to determine if the temporary block should be extended is scheduled for Thursday.

-ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh

