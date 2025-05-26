Trump admin live updates: Trump extends deadline for 50% EU tariffs to July 9

Trump warns of Russia's 'downfall' if Putin attempts to conquer all of Ukraine

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform on Sunday to criticize both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Russia's escalated attacks on Ukraine.

Trump reiterated his close relationship with Putin but noted that "something has happened" which has made him "crazy!"

The president appeared to be referencing the Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight, stating they happened "for no reason at all."

President Donald Trump in Washington, May 8, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 13, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia May 14, 2025. AP/Reuters

"I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!" Trump wrote.

The president also criticized Zelenskyy for his comments on the war.

"Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop," Trump wrote.

-ABC News' Kelsey Walsh