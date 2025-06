The president has warned Iran not to retaliate after Saturday's U.S. strikes.

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arriving at the White House, on June 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump on Sunday pushed Republicans to get behind his taxation bill that will fund his agenda as the self-imposed Fourth of July deadline approaches.

"Great unity in the Republican Party, perhaps unity like we have never seen before. Now let's get the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill done," Trump wrote on social media.

Trump addressed the nation on Saturday night after the U.S. carried out airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facility, which he called "a spectacular military success."