Trump admin live updates: Trump threatens tariff on all movies produced abroad

Trump suggested Hollywood is being "devastated" by movies being made abroad.

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: May 5, 2025, 2:55 AM EDT

President Donald Trump on Sunday that he doesn't know if he is supposed to uphold the Constitution and relies on his lawyers to follow the law.

"I don't know. I have to respond by saying, again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said," Trump told NBC in an interview that aired Sunday on "Meet the Press."

Trump also said that he wouldn't seek a third term as president, though he has teased the possibility several times, and that he wouldn't fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before his term ends in 2026.

May 04, 2025, 10:25 PM EDT

Trump says judges he appoints won't demand deportation 'trials'

President Donald Trump addressed judicial nominations while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday evening, saying, "Well, we're putting them in rapidly. We're trying to get very good ones."

"We need judges that are not going to be demanding trials for every single illegal immigrant. We have millions of people that have come in here illegally, and we can't have a trial for every single person. That would be millions of trials," the president said of the administration's sweeping deportations.

President Donald Trump waves as he steps off of Air Force One upon arrival at Tuscaloosa National Airport in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, May 1, 2025.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump said his overhaul of U.S. immigration policies was "the No. 1 issue" he campaigned on, claiming "radicalized" judges are delaying that process.

"So, they come into our country illegally, and then we're supposed to take weeks, I guess, and months to have a trial on every criminal that we have, murderers all over the country. I don't think the Supreme Court will stand for that. I can't believe it, because, you know what, if they do, we're not going to have a country," Trump claimed.

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow

May 04, 2025, 10:09 PM EDT

Trump names Stephen Miller as top candidate for next national security adviser

While speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday evening, President Donald Trump said he's considering tapping White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to be the next national security adviser.

“Stephen Miller's at the top of the totem pole,” Trump said. "I mean, I think he sort of, indirectly, already has that job, you understand, because he has a lot to say about a lot of things. He's a very valued person in the administration, Stephen.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, May 1, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Trump also defended his decision to remove Mike Waltz from the role and nominate him to be the U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

"I actually think it's a higher position, if you want to know the truth," Trump said of Waltz's new nomination. "I think it's an upgrade."

Trump said his official nomination for the next national security adviser would come "within six months."

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow

May 04, 2025, 7:45 PM EDT

Trump says he'll slap 100% tariff on all movies produced overseas

President Donald Trump is taking aim at the film industry, saying in a post on Truth Social on Sunday that he is instituting a 100% tariff on all movies produced overseas.

The president claimed that other countries' "concerted effort" to offer incentives to draw American filmmakers and film studios internationally is a national security threat.

PHOTO: Hollywood Sign Begins Month-Long Makeover
The Hollywood Sign is seen on November 16, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. The historic landmark is undergoing a month-long makeover; erected in 1923 as a giant ad for a housing development and originally read "Hollywoodland", the sign with letters that are 45 feet tall and 36 feet wide was declared a Los Angeles Cultural Historical Monument in 1973. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
David Mcnew/Getty Images

"Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat," Trump wrote.

The president said he's authorizing the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% tariff on "any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands."

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow

May 04, 2025, 7:25 PM EDT

Trump orders reopening, expansion of famed Alcatraz prison

President Donald Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Sunday that he is ordering the Bureau of Prisons to reopen and expand the famed Alcatraz Island prison, which lies off the coast of San Francisco, "to house America's most ruthless and violent Offenders."

PHOTO: Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary
Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay is the home of Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary. Now a museum, the prison (often referred to as 'The Rock') is managed by the U.S. National Park Service. The federal prison was in operation from 1934 until 1963. The former penitentiary is the most popular tourist attraction in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

"We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally," Trump wrote.

Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary closed in 1963 after nearly 30 years in operation primarily due to high operating costs and the deteriorating condition of the facility, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

It has operated as a museum since 1973 and has become one of the most popular Park Service sites, with over a million visitors each year, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow

