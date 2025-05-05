Trump admin live updates: Trump threatens tariff on all movies produced abroad

President Donald Trump addressed judicial nominations while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday evening, saying, "Well, we're putting them in rapidly. We're trying to get very good ones."

"We need judges that are not going to be demanding trials for every single illegal immigrant. We have millions of people that have come in here illegally, and we can't have a trial for every single person. That would be millions of trials," the president said of the administration's sweeping deportations.

President Donald Trump waves as he steps off of Air Force One upon arrival at Tuscaloosa National Airport in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, May 1, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump said his overhaul of U.S. immigration policies was "the No. 1 issue" he campaigned on, claiming "radicalized" judges are delaying that process.

"So, they come into our country illegally, and then we're supposed to take weeks, I guess, and months to have a trial on every criminal that we have, murderers all over the country. I don't think the Supreme Court will stand for that. I can't believe it, because, you know what, if they do, we're not going to have a country," Trump claimed.

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow