Fulton County hearing live updates: Judge to hear arguments over DA Fani Willis' disqualification

The DA is accused of profiting from a relationship with one of her prosecutors.

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case is set to hear arguments over motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, primarily over accusations that she benefited financially from a personal relationship with a prosecutor she hired for the case.

Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign staffer, filed a motion last month seeking to dismiss the charges against him and disqualify Willis, alleging that she improperly benefited from a "personal, romantic relationship" with prosecutor Nathan Wade. Trump and seven other defendants in the case subsequently joined the effort.

Willis and Wade, in a court filing, admitted to the relationship but said it "does not amount to a disqualifying conflict of interest." The office also flatly denied any financial benefit, saying the relationship "has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis."