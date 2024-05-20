Trump trial live updates: Prosecution could rest its case this morning

Prosecution could rest its case this morning

Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen returns to the witness stand this morning for the final time before prosecutors rest their case against the former president in his criminal hush money trial.

Prosecutors could rest their case later this morning.

Defense attorneys have not yet declared who they plan to call to testify -- including whether Trump will testify in his own defense.

Cohen, the prosecution's last major witness, is expected to complete his cross-examination by Trump's defense team before lunch.

Proceedings are scheduled to get underway at 8:45 a.m. ET with arguments over the admission of additional exhibits, after which the jury is expected back in court at 9:30 a.m.