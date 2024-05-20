LIVE UPDATES
Trump trial live updates: Prosecution could rest its case this morning
The defense is scheduled to complete its cross-examination of Michael Cohen.
Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.
Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
Prosecution could rest its case this morning
Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen returns to the witness stand this morning for the final time before prosecutors rest their case against the former president in his criminal hush money trial.
Prosecutors could rest their case later this morning.
Defense attorneys have not yet declared who they plan to call to testify -- including whether Trump will testify in his own defense.
Cohen, the prosecution's last major witness, is expected to complete his cross-examination by Trump's defense team before lunch.
Proceedings are scheduled to get underway at 8:45 a.m. ET with arguments over the admission of additional exhibits, after which the jury is expected back in court at 9:30 a.m.