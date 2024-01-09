Trump immunity hearing live updates: Former president to attend today's proceedings

The Washington, D.C., Court of Appeals will hear arguments today over former President Donald Trump's efforts to dismiss his federal election interference case based on his claim of presidential immunity.

Trump, who in August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is seeking the dismissal of the case on the grounds that he has "absolute immunity" from prosecution for actions taken while serving in the nation's highest office.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing and denounced the charges as "a persecution of a political opponent."