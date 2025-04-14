Trump tariffs live updates: Semiconductor tariffs coming soon, Trump says

The White House said an apparent exemption on electronics will be temporary.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the flight from Palm Beach to Miami aboard Air Force One, April 12, 2025.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the flight from Palm Beach to Miami aboard Air Force One, April 12, 2025.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the flight from Palm Beach to Miami aboard Air Force One, April 12, 2025.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the flight from Palm Beach to Miami aboard Air Force One, April 12, 2025.

President Donald Trump on Sunday said there will be no exceptions for tariffs on electronics and that he would clarify his administration's policy on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced late Friday that some smartphones, computers, chips and other electronics would be exempted from tariffs, but Trump's top economic advisers hit the Sunday talk shows to explain the policy, saying that tariffs against electronics would be coming in the next month or two.

"There was no Tariff 'exemption' announced on Friday," Trump posted Sunday afternoon, and that semiconductor tariffs will "just be moving to a different Tariff 'bucket.'"