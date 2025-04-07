Trump tariffs live updates: Trump threatens additional 50% tariff on China

President Donald Trump talks to members of the press aboard Air Force One during a flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 6, 2025.

President Donald Trump talks to members of the press aboard Air Force One during a flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 6, 2025.

President Donald Trump talks to members of the press aboard Air Force One during a flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 6, 2025.

President Donald Trump talks to members of the press aboard Air Force One during a flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 6, 2025.

Markets veered Monday as the fallout continues over President Donald Trump's severe tariffs against virtually all U.S. trading partners.

After telling investors not to panic earlier in the morning, Trump threatened to increase tariffs against China again on Wednesday if Beijing doesn't remove the retaliatory tariffs it placed on the U.S. by Tuesday. A senior White House official told ABC News that this would be in addition to the 34% reciprocal tariff Trump announced last week and the 20% already in place, making for a potential total of 104%.

Trump claimed without evidence "the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place."