Nine people were also transported to hospitals, authorities said.

4 dead after minivan crashes into nail salon on Long Island, New York: Authorities

Four people were killed and nine others injured after a vehicle crashed into a storefront in New York on Friday, authorities said.

The "mass casualty" incident occurred in Deer Park on Long Island Friday afternoon, Deer Park Fire Department Chief Dominic Albanese said during a press conference.

A minivan traveled nearly all the way through to the back of a nail salon, he said.

Four people were found dead upon arrival, all located inside a nail salon, Albanese said. It is unclear whether the victims were employees or customers, he said.

Authorities respond after a vehicle crashed into a building in Deer Park, New York, June 28, 2024. WABC

Nine people were transported to area hospitals, including one by aviation, Albanese said. The driver was "partially conscious" following the crash and was among the nine people transported to the hospital, he said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Authorities are investigating whether the incident was intentional, Albanese said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.