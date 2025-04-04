Investigation underway after body found during search for missing 13-year-old

An investigation is underway after authorities found a body matching the description of a missing 13-year-old boy, Los Angeles police said.

Oscar Omar Hernandez, of the San Fernando Valley, was reported missing by his family on Sunday after he "failed to return home from visiting an acquaintance in Lancaster," LAPD Capt. Scot Williams said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division assumed the lead Tuesday in the investigation, which subsequently led them to an "area of interest" in the city of Oxnard, west of Los Angeles, Williams said.

"In collaboration with our partners at the FBI, a coordinated foot search of that area took place," Williams said. "During the search, a body matching the description of the missing teen was discovered."

The identity of the deceased has not been officially confirmed, and the cause of death remains undetermined, police said.

Detectives are pursuing leads to "determine the cause of death and to identify any individuals who may be involved or possess information relevant to this investigation," Williams said.

Family and friends hold a vigil for Oscar Omar Hernandez in Los Angeles, April 3, 2025. KABC

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters at the scene in Oxnard on Wednesday that they were working to establish a timeline in the case.

"The family was aware of his destination, and I'm going to kind of leave it at that as part of the investigation," he said.

Police would not say what led them to Oxnard.

"All we can say is that our investigation led us to this point here ... in the unincorporated area of Ventura County," Hamilton said.

Family and friends of Oscar paid tribute to the teen on Thursday at the site where the body was found on the side of a road in Oxnard.

"He didn't need to be treated like an animal. That was my son," his mother, Gladys Bautista, cried out in Spanish, ABC News' Los Angeles station KABC reported.

Loved ones also gathered outside his home in the North Hollywood area, where friends remembered him as the "nicest person" who was "always kindhearted" and a great dancer.

Police did not have an update on the investigation on Friday.

"Anyone that thinks they're going to get away with any kind of foul play or nefarious activity or criminal activity, they're going to learn that the Los Angeles Police Department will stop at nothing to bring people to justice," Hamilton said at the scene Wednesday.