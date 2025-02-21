Los Angeles removes fire chief in wake of massive wildfires

Los Angeles City Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley is seen here in Long Beach, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has been removed by Mayor Karen Bass in the wake of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires that killed dozens and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Bass said on Friday that she removed Crowley because firefighters were sent home instead of being used when the fires broke out last month.

"We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch," Bass said in a statement. "Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal."

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

Ronnie Villanueva, a retired LA Fire chief deputy of emergency operations, has been appointed as interim chief.

Bass has faced tremendous pressure and questions surrounding her decision to attend an event in Ghana when the fires broke out on Jan. 7, despite days of warnings about the unprecedented weather event that drove the fires.

Earlier this week, a representative for Bass said that prior to weather emergencies the mayor's office received calls from the fire department flagging the severity of the situation, but that call never came before these fires.

Crowley openly criticized Bass in a local TV interview on Jan. 10, saying Bass had failed the city.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.