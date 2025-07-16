Louisiana police chiefs arrested in fake visa scheme targeting immigrants: DOJ

Officers allegedly made phony crime reports to help immigrants get U.S. visas.

U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announces charges against current and former police officers at a news conference in Lafayette, La., July 16, 2025.

Federal authorities arrested three current and former police chiefs in Louisiana for allegedly selling fake police reports to immigrants seeking visas, officials announced Wednesday.

The defendants allegedly charged $5,000 per person to create false armed robbery reports that immigrants could use to apply for special U.S. visas, according to acting U.S. attorney Alec Van Hook of Louisiana's Western District.

Chandrakant "Lala" Patel of Oakdale faced the most charges, including conspiracy, bribery, 24 counts of mail fraud and eight counts of money laundering. Prosecutors identified him as the scheme's central figure.

Current Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle and Ward 5 Marshal Michael "Freck" Slaney were each charged with conspiracy, six counts of visa fraud and six counts of mail fraud. Doyle faces one count of money laundering, while Slaney faces two.

Former Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn Dixon faces identical charges to Doyle, while former Glenmora Police Chief Tebo Onishea was charged with conspiracy, six counts of visa fraud, and six counts of mail fraud.

Oakdale officials released a statement Tuesday after the officers were arrested, saying the city "is taking this matter very seriously."

"We understand the seriousness of this situation and are committed to full cooperation with the appropriate authorities. The City is taking this matter very seriously and will act in accordance with the law and in the best interest of our community," Oakdale officials said.

The scheme allegedly ran from 2015 until July 2025, prosecutors said. The group allegedly created fake reports showing immigrants as victims of armed robberies that never happened, allowing them to apply for U-visas -- special visas that let crime victims stay in the United States.

"There was an unusual concentration of armed robberies -- a large number of people that were not from Louisiana in some of our smaller communities," Van Hook said at a press conference in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Wednesday, adding, "In fact, the armed robberies never took place."

Authorities said Patel collected money from immigrants and paid the officers $5,000 for each person listed on a false police report. The U-visa program allows both crime victims and their family members to remain in the U.S., making each false report's impact far-reaching.

All five were charged with conspiracy and mail fraud. Patel, who authorities identified as the scheme's central figure, was the only one charged with bribery. Four of the law enforcement officers also face visa fraud charges, and all except Onishea face additional counts of money laundering.

If found guilty, each defendant could spend decades behind bars, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Louisiana. They could each face up to 5 years for conspiracy, 10 years for visa fraud and 20 years for mail fraud. Patel faces an additional 10 years for the bribery charge. Each count also carries a possible fine of up to $250,000.

Van Hook emphasized these were allegations against individual officers, not entire departments.

"We are not alleging that these are corrupt police departments," he said.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation, the Louisiana State Police and the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

The case will move forward in federal court.