A federal grand jury indicted him this month on four counts.

Luigi Mangione set to be arraigned Friday on federal charges in CEO killing

Luigi Mangione appears in court for a hearing, Feb. 21, 2025, in New York.

Luigi Mangione appears in court for a hearing, Feb. 21, 2025, in New York.

Luigi Mangione appears in court for a hearing, Feb. 21, 2025, in New York.

Luigi Mangione appears in court for a hearing, Feb. 21, 2025, in New York.

Luigi Mangione is set to be arraigned in New York federal court on Friday on a four-count indictment for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

A federal grand jury indicted Mangione this month on four counts -- murder through the use of a firearm, firearms offense and two counts of stalking.

His arraignment on the charges is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in Manhattan federal court.

Mangione is accused of stalking Thompson outside the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan and then shooting him to death on Dec. 4, 2024. Thompson was heading to an investors' conference when he was shot and killed.

The 26-year-old was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days later and was initially charged in a federal complaint in connection with the murder.

Luigi Mangione appears in court for a hearing, Feb. 21, 2025, in New York. Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP

The charge of murder through the use of a firearm would make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Ahead of the filing of the indictment, Attorney General Pam Bondi already signaled her intention to pursue the death penalty in the case.

Mangione's lawyers are actively trying to stop the government from seeking the death penalty if he’s convicted, arguing the Justice Department made a "political, arbitrary, capricious" breach of protocol.

Mangione also faces state charges in connection with the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.

He is being held in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.