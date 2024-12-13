Made In America: Oprah Winfrey is back with her 'Favorite Things' of 2024

For the fourth year running, Oprah Winfrey is sharing her favorite things on "World News Tonight" to highlight American-made products as part of the annual Made in America Christmas series.

"Single moms, farmers, family businesses, minority owned businesses, gifts that give back to their communities -- so many success stories," the media legend said of the wide range represented in her list of gift ideas.

Oprah Winfrey shares some of her favorite American-made gifts. Oprah Daily

In Marietta, Georgia, Gently Soap makes products using organic, U.S. farm grown herbs that help those with sensitive skin.

"Our mission was born to find relief from the eczema that I have battled since childhood," founder Kristen Dunning said.

Spending time at her grandparents' farm in Alabama while she was growing up inspired Dunning to study medicinal plants in her college greenhouse. This led to her creating soaps in her dorm room and then launching her own company, which produced more than 130,000 bars of soap this year alone.

Cindy Liebel is the founder of Cindy Liebel Jewelry, based in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Cindy Liebel

Another gift idea comes from Fredericksburg, Virginia, where Cindy Liebel Jewelry is based. Cindy Liebel launched the company in 2014, after spending years selling jewelry to her family and friends.

"As you can see, I'm wearing the Isla hoops now -- they are super fun," Liebel said as she showed off the earrings that landed her company on Oprah's list.

The metal and 14-karat gold used to make the earrings are sourced in America.

In Los Angeles, Daun Dees, a former school teacher and mother of five, founded the jumpsuit company Rivet Utility.

"We want to simplify dressing for the very busy person, and we also wanted to create local jobs here in Los Angeles," Dees said.

Their team is made up of 40 sewers and its jumpsuits are designed and produced in Southern California.

Daun Dees is the founder of Rivet Utility, a company that makes jumpsuits. Rivet Utility

"We are really proud about being made in the U.S.A.," Dees said.

In Concord, California, outside San Francisco, Nicole Milliner and her family make Mighty Mallow Crispie Treats, and their holiday gift set is on Oprah's list this year. The company started locally but now ships treats all over America.

Nicole Milliner and her family own Mighty Mallow Crispie Treats, based in Concord, California. Mighty Mallow Crispie Treats

"I know I couldn't have done it without the help of my family," Milliner said.

Another item on Oprah's list is Lovejoy's Bloody Mary Mix Trio. The family-owned and operated company, founded by long-time bartender Charles Lovejoy, specializes in brunch beverages and is based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Charles Lovejoy and his family made Oprah's list this year for their Minnesota based company, Lovejoy's. Tara Sloane

"I got one right here for you," Lovejoy said as he invited anchor David Muir to try their recipes. "Come on and get it. Cheers!"

"World News Tonight with David Muir" will continue to feature American-made products and share the stories of those creating these holiday gifts throughout the month of December.

Full episodes of "World News Tonight with David Muir" are available to stream on YouTube.