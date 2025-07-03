Evacuation orders have been issued near Highway 166, part of which has closed.

Madre Fire in California explodes to more than 35,000 acres overnight, evacuation orders issued

A wildfire exploded overnight in California, with the massive blaze prompting evacuation orders and a highway closure.

The Madre Fire ignited Wednesday afternoon in San Luis Obispo County, according to Cal Fire. It has since grown to more than 35,500 acres and is 5% contained as of Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County, photo posted July 3, 2025. Bureau of Land Management

The fire -- the largest in California so far this year, according to Cal Fire data -- is burning in a largely rural area in the Los Padres National Forest near Highway 166, officials said.

Evacuation orders have been issued near Highway 166 in San Luis Obispo County. The highway is closed from U.S. 101 near Santa Maria to Perkins Road in the New Cuyama area of Santa Barbara County, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Approximately 50 structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Officials warned that the fire has a high rate of spread.

"With the current weather, terrain, and fuel conditions this fire has seen exponential growth in less than 24 hours in multiple counties surrounding the San Luis Obispo County area," the U.S. Forest Service - Los Padres National Forest said on social media. "Smoke impacts will be far-reaching."

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.