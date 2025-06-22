Mahmoud Khalil speaks to ABC News in 1st broadcast interview after ICE release

Watch more of Linsey Davis' broadcast interview with Mahmoud Khalil on "Good Morning America" Monday at 7 a.m. ET and ABC News Live Prime at 7 p.m. ET.

Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist who was detained by ICE for more than three months, spoke with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis in the first on-camera interview since his release.

In the interview, which is set to air on Monday at 7 p.m. ET, Khalil pushed back against the Trump administration's claim that he is a threat to U.S. national security.

"The White House has said that you distributed pro-Hamas fliers. Secretary Rubio said that you created an environment of harassment toward Jewish students. President Trump said we got to get him the hell out of our country. Why do you think that you are perceived as such a threat?" Davis asked Khalil in the exclusive interview.

"Because I represent a movement that goes against what this administration is trying to do," Khalil responded. "They try to portray me as a violent person. They try to portray me as a terrorist, as some lunatic, but not presenting any evidence, not presenting any shred of credibility to their claims."

Khalil was released Friday evening from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Jena, Louisiana, after U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz issued an order granting his release on bail. The judge said the government made no attempt to prove that Khalil's release would irreparably harm them in some way and that Khalil represented a flight risk.

"What all that evidence adds up to is a lack of violence, a lack of property destruction, a lack of anything that might be characterized as incitement to violence," Farbiarz said of Khalil.

The judge said that the conditions of Khalil's release shall not include electronic monitoring or a requirement that a bond be immediately posted.

Columbia University walks his wife Noor Abdalla at Newark Liberty International Airport, a day after he was released from immigration custody, in Newark, New Jersey, June 21, 2025. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

"The hundreds of men who are left behind me shouldn't be there in the first place," Khalil told reporters on Friday, referring to others being detained. "The Trump administration are doing their best to dehumanize everyone here. Whether you are a U.S. citizen, an immigrant or just a person on this land, doesn't mean that you are less of a human."

The ruling to release Khalil came at the same time an immigration judge in Jena, Louisiana, denied Khalil's request for asylum and ordered him to remain detained. Farbiarz's order superseded that ruling.

The Department of Homeland Security sharply criticized the judge's decision to release Khalil, claiming in a statement on Friday that the ruling is "yet another example of how out-of-control members of the judicial branch are undermining national security," and arguing "an immigration judge, not a district judge, has the authority to decide if Mr. Khalil should be released or detained."

"Their conduct not only denies the result of the 2024 election, it also does great harm to our constitutional system by undermining public confidence in the courts," the statement continued.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, was a graduate student at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) during a series of pro-Palestinian protests on campus against the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

Mahmoud Khalil speaks at a press conference on Jun 21, 2025. WABC

Khalil was detained in March, with the Trump administration saying then in part that his continued presence in the country would pose a risk to U.S. foreign policy. However, Judge Farbiarz issued a preliminary injunction last week barring the Trump administration from continuing to detain him based on that assertion.

Khalil was detained for an additional week until his release on Friday after the government argued for his continued detention based on their allegation that he misrepresented information on his green card application, an allegation that Khalil and his attorneys deny.

Khalil, a grandson of Palestinian refugees who was born in Syria and has Algerian citizenship, welcomed his first child, a son named Deen, while he was in custody.

Khalil thanked his supporters during a press conference in New York on Saturday and vowed to continue to speak out for Palestinian human rights.

"Even if they would kill me, I would still speak up for Palestine," Khalil said.