Major cross-country storm moves east, bringing severe thunderstorms to the South on Mardi Gras Day

Students arriving for classes walk past damage from the roof that was sheered off by high by winds at Plano West High School, March 4, 2025, in Plano, Texas.

A major cross-country storm is moving east, bringing severe thunderstorms to the South on Mardi Gras Day before heading to the East Coast on Wednesday.

More than 400,000 customers lost power in Texas on Tuesday morning.

Students arriving for classes walk past damage from the roof that was sheered off by high by winds at Plano West High School, March 4, 2025, in Plano, Texas. LM Otero/AP

In this screen grab from a video, a damaged building is shown after a storm in Lewisville, Texas, March 4, 2025. Harold Lee Jr.

Damage was reported in Irving, Texas, near Dallas, and winds gusted to 62 mph near Abilene, Texas, as the storm blew through in the morning.

In Oklahoma, residents woke up to a tornado, wind gusts over 80 mph and flash flooding.

Now, the storm moves east, with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma until 11 a.m. local time.

A tornado watch extends south through Arkansas, northern Louisiana and eastern Texas though 3 p.m. local time. One confirmed tornado already touched down near Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, the severe thunderstorms will reach Jackson, Mississippi, and New Orleans as Mardi Gras celebrations culminate in a final day of festivities on Fat Tuesday. Parades in the area have been canceled or moved earlier due to the weather.

Revelers throw beads from the balcony of the Royal Sonesta Hotel onto crowds on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras festivities in the French Quarter in New Orleans. Gerald Herbert/AP, FILE

Tornadoes and damaging winds will be the biggest threat, but flash flooding is also possible.

The thunderstorms will hit Alabama after 8 p.m. and then Atlanta overnight.

By Wednesday, the storm system will move to the East Coast, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds from Georgia to New York.

Tornadoes are possible in the Carolinas and southern Virginia.

Meanwhile, a blizzard warning is in effect for six states from Colorado to Minnesota, where a combination of snow and gusty winds could create dangerous whiteout conditions on the roads.

A winter storm warning was issued for Wisconsin and Michigan, where some areas could see up to 1 to 2 feet of snow from Tuesday through Wednesday evening.