5 major headlines to start the week

Sep 9, 2018, 5:19 PM ET
PHOTO: This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence, center, in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.PlayNOAA via AP
Tropical Storm Florence has been upgraded to a hurricane as it slowly moves towards the East Coast.

President Trump is no longer enforcing a non-disclosure agreement with former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Serena Williams was defeated by Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open final Saturday following an outburst in which Williams accused the umpire of sexism.

A Texas man was killed by an off-duty officer who walked into an apartment she initially thought was her own.

North Korea celebrated its 70th anniversary with a military parade attended by thousands, including Kim Jong Un.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

Florence continues to strengthen on Sunday and will likely become a major hurricane by Monday.ABC News
Florence continues to strengthen on Sunday and will likely become a major hurricane by Monday.

Hurricane Florence heads towards US

Tropical Storm Florence is now a hurricane as it barrels towards the southeast coast of the U.S.

PHOTO: Stormy Daniels and her Attorney Michael Avenatti appear on The View, April 17, 2018.Heidi Gutman/ABC
Stormy Daniels and her Attorney Michael Avenatti appear on "The View," April 17, 2018.

Trump won't enforce Stormy Daniels nondisclosure agreement

President Donald Trump said he will not enforce his non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels that prevented the former porn star from talking about her alleged affair with Trump.

PHOTO: Naomi Osaka, of Japan, is hugged by Serena Williams after Osaka defeated Williams in the womens final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.AP
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, is hugged by Serena Williams after Osaka defeated Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.

Serena Williams fined $17,000 for outburst at the US Open

Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 following her on-court outburst at the umpire during Saturday's U.S. Open final.

PHOTO: Botham Jean is seen Feb. 27, 2014.Jeff Montgomery/Harding University/AP
Botham Jean is seen Feb. 27, 2014.

Man killed by officer in wrong apartment was beloved churchgoer, working professional

An off-duty officer, who was still in her uniform, stumbled upon 26-year-old Botham Jean inside what she believed to be her apartment, then and at some point "fired her weapon, striking the victim," police said.

PHOTO: Soldiers march in a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Koreas founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 9, 2018.Ng Han Guan/AP
Soldiers march in a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 9, 2018.

Plenty of military might on display at North Korea parade, but no nukes

With no nukes in sight, North Korean soldiers honored the country's 70th anniversary with military parade attended by Kim Jong Un.

