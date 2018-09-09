5 major headlines to start the week

Tropical Storm Florence has been upgraded to a hurricane as it slowly moves towards the East Coast.

President Trump is no longer enforcing a non-disclosure agreement with former porn star Stormy Daniels.

Serena Williams was defeated by Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open final Saturday following an outburst in which Williams accused the umpire of sexism.

A Texas man was killed by an off-duty officer who walked into an apartment she initially thought was her own.

North Korea celebrated its 70th anniversary with a military parade attended by thousands, including Kim Jong Un.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

ABC News

Tropical Storm Florence is now a hurricane as it barrels towards the southeast coast of the U.S.

Heidi Gutman/ABC

President Donald Trump said he will not enforce his non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels that prevented the former porn star from talking about her alleged affair with Trump.

AP

Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 following her on-court outburst at the umpire during Saturday's U.S. Open final.

Jeff Montgomery/Harding University/AP

An off-duty officer, who was still in her uniform, stumbled upon 26-year-old Botham Jean inside what she believed to be her apartment, then and at some point "fired her weapon, striking the victim," police said.

Ng Han Guan/AP

With no nukes in sight, North Korean soldiers honored the country's 70th anniversary with military parade attended by Kim Jong Un.