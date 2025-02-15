Major storm in the east bringing snow, ice, flooding rain, severe thunderstorms

High wind alerts are in effect for more than 86 million people this weekend.

A large storm is bringing a range of weather hazards from the south and east this weekend.

There’s an enhanced risk for severe storms on Saturday stretching from Memphis, Tennessee, to Mobile, Alabama, with most of the action expected late this afternoon into the evening.

Storms with damaging winds and flash flooding are the main threats, but there could also be a few tornadoes. Residents are urged to pay attention to severe weather warnings overnight, as the tornado risk continues into nighttime.

A car submerged on Jackson Bridge Road in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Feb. 15, 2025. Courtesy Brittnay Dorris

In addition to thunderstorms, the flash flood threat is not to be taken lightly with this system. By Saturday afternoon, there have already been numerous Flash Flood Warnings stretching across parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Flooding on Mary Road in Campton, Kentucky, on Feb. 15, 2025. Courtesy Rebecca Miller Spencer/Facebook

Snow and ice in the Northeast

Snow has moved into portions of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Saturday afternoon, and conditions are expected to deteriorate as snow picks up and the sun goes down.

This is not just a pure snowstorm, there will be a changeover to sleet and rain as this system moves through the northeast into Sunday.

Snow will likely be falling across much of the I-95 corridor from the NYC area to Boston by 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A man walks along a path in Overpeck County Park as snow falls in Leonia, NJ, Feb. 15, 2025. Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com via USA Today Network via Imagn Images

At the same time, some areas that had been seeing snow will be switching over to sleet and rain, creating slushy conditions and hazardous travel.

By 10 p.m., warmer air continues to surge northward, causing New York City to switch over to sleet and then rain.

By 3 a.m. on Sunday, the northeast radar begins to resemble Neapolitan ice cream, with layers of snow, ice, and rain across New England.

Snow totals could be topping a foot across parts of central and northern New England and northern New York State. For cities like Hartford and Boston, a slushy 3”-6” is likely before rain comes in and compacts that snow a bit.

86 million under wind alerts

High wind alerts are in effect for more than 86 million people across 22 states for Sunday and Monday.

As the major winter storm moves out, wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph across parts of the south into the northeast.