Jonathan Prince was arrested Saturday for the incident that occurred on June 15.

Man arrested for allegedly posing as US Marshal during attempted burglary, police say

A man in Texas is now in custody after posing as a U.S. Marshal during an attempted burglary outside a liquor store last month, according to the Houston Police Department.

A man in Texas is now in custody after allegedly posing as a U.S. Marshal during an attempted burglary outside a liquor store last month, according to the Houston Police Department.

Jonathan Prince, 39, was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly tackled and attempted to rob the owner of La Sultana Liquor Store on June 15, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC News.

The owner of the store was taking out the trash when police say the suspect approached him, identified himself as a police officer and "told the victim to get on the ground."

The suspect, later identified as Prince, is seen in video surveillance wearing clothing that said "U.S. Marshal" and also "verbally identified himself as law enforcement," Jodi Silva, the public information officer for the Houston Police Department, told ABC News.

But as he attempted to rob the victim, Javier Reyes, police say the suspect revealed his true intentions.

"When he got me on the floor, he told me, 'It's a robbery, it's a robbery. I'm not the police. I say, 'No,' and he put the gun in my head and they told me, 'I can kill you right now,'" Reyes told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK.

The victim's wife, noticing the attempted robbery, is seen in the video running to help her husband while holding a firearm.

Reyes was able to "pull his gun and shot at the suspect multiple times," police said.

Prince, who suffered gunshot wounds, is seen in the video crawling away from the scene and then proceeds to get in a red vehicle.

Police located Prince at the hospital and he was booked into the Harris County Jail on Saturday, police said.

Prince was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, impersonating a public servant and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Harris County Jail records.

The investigation of this case remains ongoing as officials may find the suspect "linked to additional cases," police said.

Prince will have his next court appearance on Wednesday. It is unclear whether he has an attorney that can speak on his behalf.