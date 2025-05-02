Kavan Markwood fell about 20 feet during the game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Man critically hurt in fall from bleachers at Pirates-Cubs game is identified

The baseball fan critically hurt in a 20-foot fall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh has been identified as Kavan Markwood.

Markwood fell from the bleachers onto the field during the seventh inning of the Pirates-Cubs game on Wednesday night, officials said. The game was briefly halted as emergency crews responded.

A fan lies on the warning track in right field of PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, April 30, 2025. Gene J. Puskar/AP

A fan is carted off the field at PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, April 30, 2025. Gene J. Puskar/AP

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said the "incident is being treated as accidental."

As of Thursday, Markwood remained in critical condition, according to the department of public safety.

A fan is carted off the field at PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, April 30, 2025. Gene J. Puskar/AP

Markwood previously attended Walsh University in Ohio.

"The Walsh University community was deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident involving former student Kavan Markwood," the university said in a statement. "Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with him, his family, and friends during this very difficult time. We are hoping and praying for a full recovery."

Kavan Markwood. Walsh University

After attending Walsh, Markwood transferred to Wheeling University in West Virginia, where he was a member of the football team in 2023.

"The Wheeling University Community is heartbroken," the university said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kavan, his family, friends, and all his loved ones. The Cardinal family is praying for a full and speedy recovery."

Kavan Markwood. Terry Hancock Photography/Wheeling University

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he saw the fall as it happened.

"The fact of how it went down. And then laying motionless, while a play is going on ... it's extremely unfortunate. I mean, that's an understatement," he told reporters after the game.

Shelton said he wanted to ask "everybody to keep him in their prayers."

A fan falls onto the field at PNC Park during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, April 30, 2025. @Bobbk_/X

ABC News' Matthew Holroyd and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.