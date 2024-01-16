Man fatally shot on Brooklyn subway while trying to break up fight: Police

No arrests have been made and a suspect is still at large, police said.

A man who was fatally shot aboard a Brooklyn subway may have been attempting to be a peacemaker during a fight between two other men, the NYPD said.

Richard Henderson was shot on Sunday in the train car somewhere west of the Rockaway Avenue station, six stops away from where he was found by police who were responding to the incident. Henderson later died at the hospital, police said.

Medics remove a shooting victim from the Franklin Avenue - Eastern Parkway subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, Jan. 14, 2024. Gardiner Anderson/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Henderson appears to have been the peacemaker in a dispute between two other men over loud music when he was shot, police said.

Henderson may not have even been the intended target and the gunman may have instead been firing in the direction of the man he was arguing with, striking Henderson instead, police said.