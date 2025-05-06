Man who fell from bleachers at Pirates game takes 1st steps: 'A huge win'

Kavan Markwood fell about 20 feet during the game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Kavan Markwood, the baseball fan critically hurt in a 20-foot fall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, is slowly recovering and has taken his first steps, according to his girlfriend's mother.

"Seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone’s spirits," his girlfriend's mom, Jennifer Phillips, wrote on his GoFundMe page Monday.

"He still has a long way to go -- he’s dealing with a broken neck, clavicle, and back so there are plenty of obstacles ahead," she continued. "But he’s showing real strength, and we’re staying hopeful for a smooth recovery."

A fan is carted off the field at PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, April 30, 2025. Gene J. Puskar/AP

Markwood fell from the bleachers onto the field during the seventh inning of the Pirates-Cubs game on Wednesday night, officials said. The game was briefly halted as emergency crews responded.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said the incident was considered accidental.

Kavan Markwood. Walsh University

Amy Thompson, who was sitting next to Markwood at the game, told Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE, "As he jumped out of his seat to celebrate, it appeared that he had his hands on the fence in front of us, which I had done several times during the game, as well. I think the momentum from him jumping up in his seat and the way he grabbed the rail just seemed like he catapulted himself over the railing."

Markwood's sister, Taryn Markwood, in a statement last week shared her heartfelt appreciation for the hospital staffers, first responders and members of the Pirates and Cubs organizations who helped care for her brother. She also thanked the public for their support.

Kavan Markwood. Terry Hancock Photography/Wheeling University

"The outpouring of support from across the country has been truly humbling," she said.

"While Kav’s journey is far from over, we are hopeful," she said. "Your continued prayers and positive thoughts are needed and cherished more than ever."

ABC News' Jason Volack contributed to this report.