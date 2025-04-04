Donte Lamont Brown, 41, of Compton, is considered armed and dangerous.

Man at large after allegedly gunning down estranged girlfriend and her daughter: LA sheriff

A man is at large after he allegedly gunned down his estranged girlfriend and her daughter in their car, authorities said.

Donte Lamont Brown, 41, of Compton, is considered armed and dangerous, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department warned.

La'von Hall and her daughter, Ma'Laysia Martin, were stopped at a traffic light in Compton around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when Brown allegedly drove up alongside their car and shot them, according to the sheriff's department.

After Hall was shot, she got out of the driver's seat and fell to the ground, authorities said. Her car kept moving until it struck a pole.

Responders found Hall lying on the ground and Martin in the passenger seat, the sheriff's department said. The mother and daughter both died at the scene, authorities said.

"Detectives have exhausted all leads" in their search for Brown and are asking for the public's help to find him, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's department at 323-890-5500 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-TIPS (8477).