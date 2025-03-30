Man strikes Tesla counter-protester with vehicle in Idaho, police say

In this file photo, a Tesla emblem is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, July 9, 2020.

In this file photo, a Tesla emblem is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, July 9, 2020.

In this file photo, a Tesla emblem is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, July 9, 2020.

In this file photo, a Tesla emblem is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, July 9, 2020.

A man was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly striking a counter-protester with his vehicle outside a Tesla dealership in Idaho on Saturday, law enforcement said.

Tesla vehicles and dealerships have in recent weeks become targets for vandalism and protests, as the carmaker's chief executive, Elon Musk, has taken on a prominent and divisive role in President Donald Trump's second administration.

About 30 people attended an anti-Tesla rally on Saturday outside a dealership in Meridian, Idaho, a gathering that drew a counter-protest of about 200 others, the Meridian Police Department said in a press release.

As a 49-year-old man arrived at the rally, Christopher Talbot, 70, of Meridian, allegedly "made an obscene gesture" toward him and then struck him with his car, police said. Officials identified the man who was struck as a counter-protester, saying he had non-life-threatening injuries and that he drove himself to a nearby hospital.

"Reports indicate the victim had been driving a truck with pro-Trump flags and had just parked and exited his vehicle when Talbot struck him with his car," police said.

The license plate from Talbot's vehicle was used by the police to find his home address, where he was later arrested. Talbot was booked into Ada County Jail and charged with one count of aggravated battery, a felony, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

"The Meridian Police Department reminds people to respect everyone's right to protest and express their 1st Amendment Rights without resorting to violence," the police department said in a statement.

An anti-Musk group had called for a series of "Tesla Takedown" protests to be held on Saturday at dealerships throughout the country, including the one in Meridian.