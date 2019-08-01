Police are searching for a Pennsylvania man who allegedly carried out eight shootings since the beginning of the summer.

The York City Police Department in southern Pennsylvania is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Khalic Cross, a man wanted in connection with a string of crimes dating back to early June.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich issued a video statement on Facebook this week, asking for the public's help in apprehending Cross, whom he called "York's Most Wanted."

The city has had 10 shootings this summer and Cross is wanted as suspect in at least eight of those, according to Helfrich.

“I normally don’t do this because I don’t like to give time to somebody, who at this point, I consider a psychopath -- somebody just running around and hurting people in the city of York, but until we get him, I’m going to keep talking about Khalic ‘Buddha’ Cross," Helfrich said. "We know that without this guy, this would be a fairly peaceful year in the city of York … This is one guy that’s making our lives miserable."

Helfrich said federal, state and local agencies are all helping in the search for Cross, but he said it's been difficult because people are working to protect him. He said he couldn't get into details, but Cross is "even influencing the young children of the city" to commit crimes.

"He’s been responsible for most of the major violence in the city of York for the past couple of months. And we have to get him off the street," Helfrich said Monday. "We are throwing everything we can at him, but he is, he’s got resources all over the place. He’s got people who are protecting him and he’s slick. He's getting around everything that we can do."

In addition to the shootings, the police department said Cross was wanted for strangulation, simple assault and harassment, according to court records.

Cross has a long wrap sheet that includes previous charges of burglary, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Authorities have not shared any details on the alleged crimes, but they said the suspect is believed to be "armed and dangerous."

"He is believed to be armed and dangerous and still in the local area. A CASH REWARD is being offered for any information that results in his arrest," the department said. "Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the York City Police Department."