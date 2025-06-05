Massachusetts high schooler detained by ICE granted bond by judge

Marcelo Gomes da Silva was arrested on his way to volleyball practice.

Marcelo Gomes da Silva, the 18-year-old Massachusetts high school student who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on his way to volleyball practice last week, was granted bond on Thursday after a judge found he is not a danger to the community.

Gomes da Silva, a Brazilian national who is a junior at Milford Public High School, was arrested on Saturday, according to a court filing from his attorney. Gomes da Silva, who was driving his father's car, was pulled over and detained even though the father was the target of the operation.

During Gomes da Silva's immigration hearing, a judge said that while she found the government had not met their burden by demonstrating Gomes is a danger to the community, she said the 18-year-old "may have a slight flight risk."

"For that reason, the court will grant a $2,000 bond," the immigration judge said.

Robin Nice, the attorney representing Gomes da Silva, said her client was being held in "awful conditions" at a holding facility in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

"He's been sleeping on a cement floor, he was sick, he had no bed," Nice said.

Classmates of Marcelo Gomes da Silva, who was reportedly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, join members of the community at a rally in support of da Silva after their high school graduation in Milford, Mass., June 1, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters, FILE

Before the judge granted bond, the attorney said Gomes da Silva has no criminal record and is "as clean as a whistle."

"He's an upstanding member of the society, we have people with luminous community letters of support in terms of his character from everyone," Nice said.