Mass shooting at juvenile party leaves 2 dead, 4 injured in Tacoma

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 21, authorities said.

In this screen grab from a video released by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, first responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at a party in Tacoma, Washington, March 29, 2025.

In this screen grab from a video released by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, first responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at a party in Tacoma, Washington, March 29, 2025.

In this screen grab from a video released by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, first responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at a party in Tacoma, Washington, March 29, 2025.

In this screen grab from a video released by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, first responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at a party in Tacoma, Washington, March 29, 2025.

A shooting at a house party in Tacoma, Washington, left two dead and four injured, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the large party and witnessed 30 to 40 juveniles running and screaming from the house, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

"Multiple callers reported a fight broke out in the street," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "Just before deputies arrived, shots were fired and people and vehicles were fleeing the scene. Vehicles were getting stuck in the neighborhood while chaos embodied the entire street."

In this screen grab from a video released by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, first responders are shown at the scene of a shooting at a party in Tacoma, Washington, March 29, 2025. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Deputies located one male victim in the street and attempted life-saving measures but the male was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Five other victims were transported by others to local hospitals, where one succumbed to his injuries. The other victims remain hospitalized but are expected to recover, according to the sheriff's department.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 21, authorities said.

One male juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting, the sheriff's department said Saturday morning.

Authorities say nearby homes and vehicles were damaged in the shooting. Investigators remain on the scene Saturday.

"This is another grim reminder on how dangerous parties can be when things get out hand," the sheriff's department said.

-ABC News' Erica B. Morris contributed to this report.