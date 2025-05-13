Massachusetts student dies in Bahamas after falling from balcony

A Massachusetts college senior has died in the Bahamas after accidentally falling from a balcony days before graduation, according to Bentley University.

Gaurav Jaisingh died while on Bentley University's annual senior class trip to the Bahamas, the school and police said.

Bentley University's commencement is set to take place on Friday.

"We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends and loved ones. While local authorities are investigating, it appears Gaurav accidentally fell from a balcony. We will share more information when available while respecting his family's privacy," Bentley University said in a statement to ABC News.

"This is an enormous tragedy for our community. Bentley is providing resources for those who are impacted and encourages anyone who needs support to reach out to the university’s counseling center," it continued.

Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts. Denistangneyjr/Getty Images

The Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed an American male fell from an upper-level balcony while inside his hotel room with other roommates.

"He was found unresponsive on a lower floor," according to police.

Emergency services responded and transported him to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital, according to police.

The investigation into the death remains ongoing, police said.

Jaisingh, a native of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was a member of Delta Sigma Pi fraternity and the school's South Asian Students Association, according to his Linkedin profile.