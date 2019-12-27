Massive, ongoing 4-alarm fire destroying mansion in Massachusetts Much of the home is engulfed in flames, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

A massive fire broke out at a home in Massachusetts Friday, destroying parts of the mansion as flames poured out of the windows.

The response is ongoing to the blaze in Concord, about 20 miles outside of Boston, according to town officials.

The house is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion built in 1897, reported ABC Boston affiliate WCVB, citing town records.

Flames shoot out of the a mansion ablaze in a Boston suburb, Dec. 27, 2019, in Concord, Mass., in an image from WCVB video. WCVB-TV via AP

Video from the scene showed much of the second story engulfed in crackling flames as plumes of smoke filled the air.

There were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters' efforts on the ground were impeded by a lack of water near the house, according to town officials.

Video from around 1:30 p.m. showed much of the fire under control, but town officials said the response was ongoing.

