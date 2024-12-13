The firm faced charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., destroying documents.

McKinsey to pay $650 million over role in OxyContin epidemic

International consulting firm McKinsey & Company agreed Friday to resolve criminal charges with federal prosecutors in two states for its role in helping Purdue Pharma boost sales of OxyContin and other opioid painkillers, fueling an addiction epidemic.

McKinsey agreed to pay $650 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement, according to court documents filed Friday.

As part of the agreement, McKinsey will "not do any work related to the marketing, sale, promotion or distribution of controlled substances" and will not contest the facts of the government's criminal charges.

Those agreed-upon facts said McKinsey "knew the risks and dangers associated with OxyContin" but "designed strategies to help Purdue Pharma" to "turbocharge" OxyContin prescriptions.

"This included a strategy to identify which current OxyContin prescribers would likely generate the greatest number of additional prescriptions if called on by Purdue Pharma's sales force," court records said.

This illustration image shows tablets of opioid painkiller Oxycodone delivered on medical prescription taken on September 18, 2019 in Washington,DC. Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

During a six year period from 2012-2018, McKinsey "knowingly and intentionally conspired with Purdue Pharma L.P. and others to aid and abet the misbranding of prescription drugs, held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce, without valid prescriptions," according to the charging document that had been filed jointly by the United States Attorney's offices for the District of Massachusetts and the Western District of Virginia.

McKinsey was charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and with destroying documents.

In 2019, McKinsey said it would no longer advise clients on opioid-related businesses.

The company reached a $573 million agreement in 2021 with attorneys general in 47 states who said the company worked to drive sales of opioids, contributing to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.