Menendez brothers' post-resentencing parole hearing delayed by 2 months

The next hearing was originally scheduled to take place next month.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were resentenced last week to 50 years to life in prison, which makes them eligible for parole -- a topic that would likely have been broached at their next hearing, originally scheduled for June 13.

However, the parole hearing dates were pushed back to Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced on Monday.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were initially sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Lyle, left, and Erik Galen Menendez sit in Beverly Hills, Calif., courtroom, May 14, 1990 as a judge postponed their preliminary hearing on charges of murdering their parents last August. Kevork Djansezian/AP

Prior to the announcement from CDCR, it seemed that next month's parole board hearing was just for the governor's clemency path -- to give the governor insight for a decision whether to grant clemency or not.

Following the resentencing decision on May 13, future parole considerations would have taken place at separate hearings, likely months after the hearing that was already scheduled for June.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has already requested information, such as a risk assessment, while considering the brothers' clemency bid. The brothers are pursuing multiple avenues to freedom, and the clemency path was separate from the resentencing path.

Newsom can grant clemency at any time.

But it could still be months or years before the brothers would get parole -- if ever. That will be up to the parole board.