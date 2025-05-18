Mexican Navy sailboat crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, multiple injuries reported: Officials

Multiple injuries have been reported, according to police.

The Cuauhtemoc, a Mexican Navy sailing training vessel collides with the Brooklyn Bridge, in New York City, May 17, 2025.

A Mexican Navy sailboat crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday evening, according to the New York Police Department and the Mexican Navy.

The crash occurred at 8:30 p.m., resulting in multiple injuries being reported, according to NYPD.

It's not clear how many people were onboard at the time of the crash, but NYPD Harbor Unit and SCUBA are on the scene.

The Cuauhtémoc sailboat was doing a "sailing maneuver" when it collided with the bridge, the Mexican Navy said in a post on X.

"The status of personnel and equipment is being reviewed by naval and local authorities," the statement continued.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.