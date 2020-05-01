Michael Cohen's early prison release over coronavirus concerns was rescinded: Sources He had been notified in mid-April that he would be released to home confinement.

President Donald Trump's former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen will not be leaving prison to serve out the rest of his term in home confinement, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Two weeks ago, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) had notified Cohen that he would be released early from prison due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Cohen's attorney Roger Adler told ABC News at the time.

Cohen is serving a 3-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York, where several staff and inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is scheduled for release in November 2021. Cohen would have been allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence from home confinement.

It appears that all of the prisoners at Otisville who were granted home confinement have lost those privileges, according to the sources. The BOP has not responded to requests for comment from ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.