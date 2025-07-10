Michigan deacon who thwarted gunman with his truck gifted replacement F-150

A dealership honored the deacon who sacrificed his truck to save a congregation.

A Michigan deacon who used his pickup truck to stop an armed gunman outside a church last month received a new Ford F-150 from a local dealership on Thursday.

Deacon Richard Pryor was presented with the vehicle at a Ford dealership in Wayne, Michigan, replacing the truck he used to help prevent what police called a potential "large-scale mass shooting" at CrossPointe Community Church on June 22.

"I'm nervous but excited," Pryor said during a press conference at the dealership. "I'm just so thankful for everybody's support, for everyone who reached out after the events that Sunday. Everything that transpired afterwards was unexpected, but I'm very grateful."

The incident occurred when Robert Browning, 31, approached the church wearing a tactical vest and armed with multiple weapons, according to police. As Browning began firing outside the building, Pyror, who was running late to the service, struck him with his F-150, despite taking multiple shots to his vehicle, officials said.

The gunman was fatally shot by Jay Trombley, a church security team member, authorities said.

When asked about his quick thinking during the incident, Pryor described the intense moments leading up to his decision to use his vehicle.

"While I was on the phone with 911 relaying information, I realized there was no time," Pryor recalled. "I didn't have a weapon on me or in the truck, so what are your options? It just kind of happened. That's where the Lord comes in."

Police Chief Ryan Strong praised Pryor and Trombley, saying they prevented what could have been a catastrophic situation. The suspect had no criminal history but appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis, according to officials. One security guard sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr. described the series of events as "divine providence," noting that Pryor's late arrival and quick action were crucial in preventing tragedy.