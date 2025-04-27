Millions on alert for severe weather across the Midwest

One person died as a result of flooding in Lawton, Oklahoma, on Saturday, according to the Lawton Police Department.

More than 50 million Americans are on alert for severe weather that could bring devastating winds, large hail and tornadoes to parts of the Midwest on Monday.

This new storm system will emerge around the Rockies late Sunday into early Monday and then move east toward the Midwest. The highest severe weather threat is centered around north-central Iowa, with portions of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin under a moderate risk.

Other parts of the Midwest, including areas from eastern Kansas to northern Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, are also under an enhanced risk.

A tornado outbreak is likely across portions of the Midwest on Monday, with some tornadoes possibly being strong to intense, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The storm will come in two rounds, the first starting early to late Monday morning and the second beginning early Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Storms will develop up and down the central U.S. as the system moves east.

The severe weather threats will shift on Tuesday, hitting central Texas all the way up to upstate New York with damaging winds, large hail and possible isolated tornadoes.

This storm comes after flash flooding hit the Plains. On Saturday, one person was killed as a result of the flooding in Lawton, Oklahoma, according to police.

Emergency responders reported witnessing a vehicle "drive into standing water earlier today," police said in a statement on Saturday.

Along with flash flooding, four tornadoes were reported in eastern New Mexico and large hail was spotted in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

Flooding threats will continue for parts of the Plains on Sunday, with the highest risk centered over central Montana.

Additionally, extreme fire weather conditions will take place in the Southwest on Sunday, with red flag warnings in effect for parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Colorado. These areas are expected to see a relative humidity as low as 5% accompanied with wind gusts of up to 60 mph, creating the ideal conditions for a wildfire. Blowing dust will also be a concern for this region.